Titans spent big at the start of free agency, adding players their coaches know well

As the dust settles on the first day of NFL free agency, the Titans stand out as one team that knows it has to improve its roster, and is spending a lot of money to do it.

A flurry of free agents agreed to contracts with the Titans on Sunday, giving Tennessee a team that already looks like it will be very different from the one that was on the field during the 2025 season — and a team that its coaching staff knows well.

New head coach Robert Saleh will be able to build his defense around some of Monday’s signings, including three cornerbacks: Joshua Williams from the Chiefs, Cor’Dale Flott from the Giants and Alontae Taylor from the Saints.

Also added to Saleh’s defense was defensive end John Franklin-Myers, who previously played for Saleh on the Jets. That comes on the heels of Saleh trading for another one of his former Jets defensive ends, Jermaine Johnson.

On offense, the Titans spent big on reuniting former Giants players with Tennessee offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who previously coached the Giants. Those new additions include wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, center Austin Schlottmann and tight end Daniel Bellinger.

And the Titans signed a new backup quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky, who played in Daboll’s offense on the 2021 Bills.

Contracts are not yet finished and full details are not yet known, but initial reports indicate the Titans committed more than $172 million in guarantees to the free agents they agreed to terms with on Monday. They know they need to get better, and they’re not wasting any time in doing it.