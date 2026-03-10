Titans sign former Chiefs CB Joshua Williams

The Chiefs have now lost three cornerbacks in less than a week — one via trade, and two in free agency.

The latest to go if Joshua Williams. A fourth-round pick in 2022, NFL Media reports that Williams has agreed to terms with the Titans on a two-year deal.

Williams is the ninth free agent with whom the Titans have struck a deal on Monday, and the third cornerback. The others are Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott.

Williams has 65 regular-season appearances and 12 starts in four seasons. He also has appeared in 10 postseason games, and three Super Bowl.