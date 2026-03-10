 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Titans sign former Chiefs CB Joshua Williams

  
Published March 9, 2026 08:44 PM

The Chiefs have now lost three cornerbacks in less than a week — one via trade, and two in free agency.

The latest to go if Joshua Williams. A fourth-round pick in 2022, NFL Media reports that Williams has agreed to terms with the Titans on a two-year deal.

Williams is the ninth free agent with whom the Titans have struck a deal on Monday, and the third cornerback. The others are Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott.

Williams has 65 regular-season appearances and 12 starts in four seasons. He also has appeared in 10 postseason games, and three Super Bowl.