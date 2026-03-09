 Skip navigation
Titans agree to four-year deal with Wan’Dale Robinson

  
Published March 9, 2026 02:23 PM

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will join former Giants head coach Brian Daboll in Tennessee.

According to multiple reports, Robinson has agreed to sign with the Titans as a free agent. It is a four-year deal worth $78 million for the former Giants wideout.

Robinson set a career high with 1,014 yards during the 2025 season. He caught 92 passes a year after snagging 93 balls in Daboll’s offense and will take on a leading role in the Titans offense as they work to continue the development of quarterback Cam Ward in his second NFL season.

Robinson was a 2022 second-round pick by the Giants and he had 268 catches for 2,465 yards and nine touchdowns in his four years with the team.