Titans agree to four-year deal with Wan’Dale Robinson

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will join former Giants head coach Brian Daboll in Tennessee.

According to multiple reports, Robinson has agreed to sign with the Titans as a free agent. It is a four-year deal worth $78 million for the former Giants wideout.

Robinson set a career high with 1,014 yards during the 2025 season. He caught 92 passes a year after snagging 93 balls in Daboll’s offense and will take on a leading role in the Titans offense as they work to continue the development of quarterback Cam Ward in his second NFL season.

Robinson was a 2022 second-round pick by the Giants and he had 268 catches for 2,465 yards and nine touchdowns in his four years with the team.