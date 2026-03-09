 Skip navigation
Cor’Dale Flott agrees to join Brian Daboll in Tennessee

  
Published March 9, 2026 03:31 PM

Add cornerback Cor’Dale Flott to the list of former Giants players joining Brian Daboll in Tennessee.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Flott has agreed to a three-year deal with the Titans. He joins wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and tight end Daniel Bellinger in making moves to join the former Giants head coach and current Titans offensive coordinator.

Flott’s deal is reportedly worth $45 million with $32 million guaranteed money.

Flott was a 2022 third-round pick by the Giants — Robinson and Bellinger were also drafted in Daboll’s first year with the Giants — and he started 37 games during his time with the NFC East team. He had 153 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in that action.