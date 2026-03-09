Titans agree to terms with TE Daniel Bellinger

Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is bringing another one of his former Giants players with him to Nashville.

According to multiple reports, the Titans have agreed to a three-year deal with tight end Daniel Bellinger. The deal is reportedly worth $24 million with no other financial terms reported at present.

Bellinger was a Giants fourth-round pick in 2022, which was Daboll’s first season as the team’s head coach. He had 55 catches over his first two seasons and dropped to 33 over his final two years with the NFC East club.

Bellinger had 88 catches for 934 yards and four touchdowns over his entire Giants tenure.

The Titans also picked a tight end in the fourth round in 2022 and Bellinger’s arrival likely signals Chig Okonkwo will be moving on as a free agent.