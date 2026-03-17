Lamar Jackson adds boxing to his offseason workouts

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator and a new offseason training method.

High-performance boxing and strength coach Dawson Saint Jour posted social media videos showing Jackson throwing a series of punches into gloves and pads, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

“Had a great time with one of the best athletes out there,” Saint Jour wrote. “He’s getting sharp.”

In 2017, then-Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco added boxing into his workouts to improve his balance and core strength.

Jackson, a two-time MVP, missed four games with a hamstring injury and a back contusion last season, his first time with a losing record (6-7) in his eight-year career. In 13 games, Jackson threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 349 yards and two scores.

Jackson has given up $1.5 million in workout bonuses by not participating in the minimum number of voluntary practices the past two offseasons. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle recently said he “would expect” players to attend the offseason program despite it being voluntary.

Jackson has another $750,000 available this offseason if he participates in 80 percent of the program.