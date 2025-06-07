By skipping offseason workouts, Lamar Jackson forfeits another $750,000

Ravens coach John Harbaugh may not be measuring quarterback Lamar Jackson’s attendance at offseason workouts. But someone with the Ravens surely is.

Jackson’s 2023 contract includes separate $750,000 workout bonuses in 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027. To get the money, he has to show up for at least 80 percent of the workouts.

Last year, Jackson didn’t participate in the requisite sessions. This year, he hasn’t done it, either.

The loss of the $750,0000 workout bonus drops Jackson’s 2025 compensation from $43.5 million to $42.75 million. Which makes it a small piece of his total wage pie.

Still, $750,000 is $750,000.

While it’s his decision to give up the money if he so chooses, there’s another wrinkle to keep in mind. If Jackson is taking steps to stay in shape, he’s working out away from the team’s facility. Which puts him at risk of an injury that would qualify as a non-football injury — and that would allow the team to not pay him in 2025. If the Ravens would be willing to do that.

At last year’s mandatory minicamp, Jackson declined to discuss his forfeiture of the workout bonus. At this week’s mandatory minicamp, Jackson likely will decline to talk about it again, if he’s asked about it.

There’s really nothing to stay. He has now given up $1.5 million by failing to participate in offseason workouts. If/when there’s a new deal, he should push the Ravens to dump the workout bonuses.