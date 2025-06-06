John Harbaugh: I’m measuring Lamar Jackson’s performance, not his attendance

The Ravens are in the OTA portion of their offseason work and attendance is voluntary, so quarterback Lamar Jackson has opted not to take part in most of the workouts.

Jackson has attended one session since the Ravens moved into this phase and head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Jackson’s absence during a Friday press conference. Harbaugh said he’s more interested in how Jackson looks when he’s on the field than he is on how many days Harbaugh is in attendance.

“I’m not taking any position on it, judging it,” Harbaugh said, via Gianna Han of the Baltimore Banner. The day he was out here, he played great. I could see he was in great shape. Threw the ball great, made the reads, knew the offense. I thought he was fantastic. When he comes back and practices, when that happens I expect him to play at that level. That’s what you measure. I’m not measuring the attendance. It’s a voluntary camp. I love being out here, I think all the players do. When Lamar’s out here, I promise you he loves being out here. He’s my guy. I love him.”

Given the voluntary nature of the workouts, Harbaugh can’t push Jackson or any other player to attend so his true feelings about the quarterback’s decision might be a little different than what he says publicly. As long as Jackson produces come the fall, it will be a moot point anyway.