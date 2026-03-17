Free agent TE David Njoku visits Ravens

Free agent tight end David Njoku visited with the Ravens today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Njoku, 29, spent the past nine seasons with the Browns, who made him a first-round pick in 2017. He had already announced on social media that he would not return to the Browns.

He ranks 76th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

Njoku made the Pro Bowl in 2023 with 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns.

He finishes his time in Cleveland with 384 catches for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns.

The Ravens need help at the position with Mark Andrews the only current tight end on the roster. Isaiah Likely left for the Giants and Charlie Kolar signed with the Chargers.