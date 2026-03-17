NFLPA elects JC Tretter as its new executive director

As political contradictions go, it wasn’t on the same level as, “Read my lips; no new taxes.” Still, less than eight months after saying, “I have no interest in being [NFLPA executive director]; I have no interest in being considered,” JC Tretter is the NFLPA executive director.

The union announced on Tuesday that its board of player representatives elected Tretter to be the successor to former executive director Lloyd Howell.

Said the NFLPA in a statement: “On behalf of the Board of Player Representatives, we are proud to welcome JC Tretter as our new executive director and confident in the leadership that he will bring to our union. This decision reflects the responsibility our Board of Player Representatives carries on behalf of every player. We conducted a thorough, deliberate search to identify the right long-term leader to deliver sustained, meaningful progress for our members. JC earned the trust of our Board and demonstrated a clear commitment to serving this membership. We’re excited about what’s ahead.”

David White, the interim executive director and the other finalist when Howell was elected, was one of the other two finalists this time around. The third was American Athletic Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti, who has no apparent labor experience and whose presence on the list was a curiosity, to say the least.

For Tretter, his first press conference or interview should immediately address the change of heart that caused him to pivot from not wanting the job to sounding as if his entire life has been leading up to this moment.

“There are times in your life when you know that you are exactly where you’re supposed to be,” Tretter said in a statement. “That’s where I am today. I’m grateful for the trust my fellow players have placed in me, and I’m going to reward that trust with my fullest commitment to these players and chart a new course for our union. My sole goal is to build up the strength of the NFLPA. I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and how important it is to stand shoulder‑to‑shoulder with player leadership. This union has always played a critical role in shaping the game, and that work is as important now as it’s ever been. The NFLPA needs leadership that listens, leads with integrity, and puts players first every day. That’s exactly how I plan to lead.”

Tretter is only the fifth executive director in NFLPA history. He served as NFLPA president during the hiring of Howell, and Howell hired Tretter to serve as the union’s chief strategy officer. Tretter resigned after Howell stepped down following a stream of controversies — sparked by Pablo Torre obtaining a key ruling in a collusion grievance that both the NFL and the NFLPA hid for months.