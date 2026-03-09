 Skip navigation
Mitchell Trubisky agrees to two-year deal with Titans

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:19 PM

Cam Ward will have a new backup quarterback in 2026.

According to multiple reports, Mitchell Trubisky has agreed to a two-year deal with the Titans.

The move reunites Trubisky, 31, with Brian Daboll, who served as the quarterback’s offensive coordinator with the Bills in 2021.

Trubisky had been back with Buffalo for the last two seasons after spending 2022 and 2023 with the Steelers.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Trubisky has appeared in 82 career games with 57 starts for the Bears, Bills, and Steelers. In 2025, Trubisky completed 25-of-35 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns and no picks.

Trubisky last started a game in 2023 with Pittsburgh.

With Trubisky set to be Ward’s backup, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports notes Will Levis — who missed the 2025 season with a shoulder injury — could be traded.