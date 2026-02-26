Jets agree to trade Jermaine Johnson to Titans for T’Vondre Sweat

Titans head coach Robert Saleh is set to have one of his former Jets players join him in Tennessee.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have agreed to trade edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Titans. The Titans will send defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat back to the Jets once the trade can become official on the first day of the new league year.

Johnson was a Jets first-round pick in 2022 and Saleh was the team’s head coach at the time. He had 10 sacks over his first two seasons, but tore his Achilles two games into the 2024 season. He returned to record 43 tackles and three sacks last season.

The Jets picked up Johnson’s option for 2026, which leaves him set to make $13.411 million this year.

Sweat was a 2024 second-round pick in Tennessee. He has 85 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 29 career games.