Texans will need to re-do contracts for Danielle Hunter, Dalton Schultz after NFL ruling

The Texans agreed to one-year contracts with pass rusher Danielle Hunter and tight end Dalton Schultz before the start of free agency, but contracts aren’t official in the NFL until the league office has approved them. And the league office did not approve them.

The NFL disapproved both contracts after they were submitted to the league office on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There’s no word on what the specific issue was with the contracts, but the Texans apparently think the issue is minor: They consider it a matter of semantics and expect to get new contracts approved soon, according to the report.

Hunter reportedly got one year and $40 million, while Schultz reportedly got one year and $12.6 million added to his deal.