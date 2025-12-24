Sauce Gardner, DeForest Buckner out of practice for Colts

Sauce remained on the side at Colts practice on Wednesday.

The Colts listed cornerback Sauce Gardner as out of practice due to the calf injury that has kept him from playing in the last three games. The Colts noted that the team only held a walkthough, so all participation levels are an estimation.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck) was also listed as out of practice. Buckner returned from injured reserve to play against the 49ers in Week 16.

The Colts will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Center Tanor Bortolini (concussion), running back Tyler Goodson (ankle), wide receiver Anthony Gould (foot), tight end Drew Ogletree (neck), guard Dalton Tucker (shoulder), and defensive end JT Tuimoloau (oblique) were the other Colts out of practice. Left tackle Bernhard Raimann (elbow) and quarterback Anthony Richardson (eye) were the only players listed as limited participants.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), cornerback Jaylon Jones (knee), and safety Daniel Scott (knee) were listed as full participants.