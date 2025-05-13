Bill Belichick’s girlfriend likely will decline Dancing with the Stars offer, eyes other TV work

Bill Belichick’s recent run of not-great P.R. has been very good for his 24-year-old (or perhaps 23-year-old) girlfriend/handler/publicist.

Although she recently finished third in the Miss Maine USA pageant, she has received at least one TV offer.

The Daily Mail, via AwfulAnnouncing.com, reports that Hudson has received an offer to appear on the next season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. She likely will decline it, per the report, because it will conflict with North Carolina football season. (Frankly, some within the North Carolina football program may have preferred she accept, for that very reason.)

She still wants to parlay her Belichick-fueled fame/notoriety into TV work.

“Whatever Jordon would like to get into, in front or behind the cameras, she wants to do some shows in the hosting realm,” an unnamed source told DailyMail.com.

It’s no surprise. It’s been obvious, based on the reporting and the basic reality of having functioning eyeballs and basic common sense, that she’s looking to parlay her connection to Belichick into something big for herself.

Whether it’s managing, marketing, and/or generally leveraging his IP or parlaying the current moment into something more, she has an ambition that doesn’t stop with a failed effort to wear the crown of Miss Maine USA.