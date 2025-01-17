Saints complete interview with interim coach Darren Rizzi

The Saints have completed an interview with interim head coach Darren Rizzi, the team announced Friday night.

Rizzi also has interviewed with the Jets.

Rizzi, 54, is a longtime special teams coach who got his first opportunity to be an NFL head coach midway through last season. He went 3-5 as interim head coach of the Saints.

Rizzi has 16 years of experience in the NFL, the past six in New Orleans.

The Saints also have completed interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

They have scheduled interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and have requested Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.