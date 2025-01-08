 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets complete interview with Matt Nagy

  
Published January 8, 2025 05:16 PM

The Jets have wrapped up another interview with a head coaching candidate.

The team announced the completion of their interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. They have also requested an interview with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and are set to interview Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, so they aren’t being shy about meeting with members of the back-to-back champs.

Nagy is the fourth coach to interview with the team. Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel interviewed last week and Rex Ryan met with his former employers on Tuesday.

Nagy spent four years as the Bears’ head coach and went 34-31 while going to the playoffs twice in four seasons.