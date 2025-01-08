Jets complete interview with Matt Nagy

The Jets have wrapped up another interview with a head coaching candidate.

The team announced the completion of their interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. They have also requested an interview with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and are set to interview Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, so they aren’t being shy about meeting with members of the back-to-back champs.

Nagy is the fourth coach to interview with the team. Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel interviewed last week and Rex Ryan met with his former employers on Tuesday.

Nagy spent four years as the Bears’ head coach and went 34-31 while going to the playoffs twice in four seasons.