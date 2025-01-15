 Skip navigation
Jets announce interview with Vance Joseph

  
Published January 15, 2025 02:05 PM

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph interviewed remotely with the Jets for their head coaching job on Wednesday.

The Jets announced the completion of the interview on Wednesday afternoon. It’s the first interview for Joseph this cycle, but the Raiders have also requested permission to speak with him.

Joseph’s second season in his return to Denver came to an end with last Sunday’s loss to the Bills in the Wild Card round. The Broncos’ return to the postseason was due in large part to their improvement on the defensive side of the ball and they ended the season third in points allowed after finishing 27th in that category the previous season.

Joseph’s first Broncos stint was when he was their head coach in 2017 and 2018. Joseph went 11-21 and then returned to Sean Payton’s staff after working in Arizona as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator.

The Jets have now interviewed 10 candidates, but only nine remain in the mix with Mike Vrabel off the market after agreeing to a deal with the Patriots. That number is set to grow on Thursday with an interview of Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.