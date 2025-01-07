Patriots will interview Pats Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel on Thursday

Mike Vrabel is currently ironing his red jacket with the Patriots Hall of Fame crest.

On Thursday, Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel will interview with the Patriots for their vacant head-coaching position, via NFL Media.

The Patriots moved quickly to fire first-year coach Jerod Mayo after Sunday’s win over the Bills. On Tuesday, the Patriots complied with the Rooney Rule, by interviewing a pair of minority candidates, Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton.

Vrabel could be interviewed and hired on the spot, if both sides are ready and willing to do a deal.

The 49-year-old Vrabel was a third-round pick of the Steelers in 1997. He signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 2001, and he spent eight seasons in New England. He was traded to the Chiefs in 2009.

Vrabel immediately launched his coaching career after retiring as a player. He coached the Titans from 2018 through 2023. After six years, the dysfunctional Titans did the kind of dysfunctional thing that dysfunctional teams do and fired Vrabel.

Vrabel spent 2024 as a consultant with the Browns. His contract expired last week, a development that led to a headline that reminded everyone he’s in play. And he definitely is. He probably could get any of the current vacancies that he wanted, if he wanted any one of them.

The Patriots might believe they need to get the deal done ASAFP, especially with the Raiders firing Antonio Pierce. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and Vrabel are good friends. And that could set up a tug of war between Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft — one that could test the limits of Brady’s status as Kraft’s unofficial fifth son.