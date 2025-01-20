Lance Newmark to have second G.M. interview with Jets

The Jets are starting a second round of head coaching interviews on Tuesday and they are also set for a second meeting with one of their General Manager candidates.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark is set for another meeting with the Jets. Newmark has also interviewed with the Raiders.

Newmark joined the Commanders in 2024 and was with the Lions for more than two decades before moving to Washington. The quick turnaround that the Commanders were able to pull off after hiring Newmark is something the Jets would like to emulate with anyone they hire.

Newmark’s final three years in Detroit overlapped with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who will have his second interview with the Jets on Tuesday, and the Jets could wind up packaging them together to lead the franchise.