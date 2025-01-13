 Skip navigation
Bears request interview with Packers OC Adam Stenavich

  
Published January 13, 2025 06:32 PM

The Bears’ coaching search is expanding within their own division.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chicago has put in a request to interview Green Bay offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich for their head coach vacancy.

Stenavich, 41, has been with the Packers since Matt LaFleur was hired as head coach in 2019. He started out as the club’s offensive line coach and had run game coordinator added to his title in 2021. He was then promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

After going undrafted in 2006, Stenavich spent time with the Panthers, Packers, Cowboys, and Texans as a reserve offensive lineman.

The Bears have announced several head coaching interviews, including one with interim coach Thomas Brown on Monday.