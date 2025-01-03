Jets announce completion of interview with Mike Vrabel

Friday began with word that the Jets would interview Mike Vrabel for their head coaching job and the team has confirmed that report.

The Jets announced that they have completed an interview with Vrabel. They also interviewed former Panthers and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Thursday and are expected to interview interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich next week.

Vrabel went 54-45 over six seasons as the Titans head coach. They were 2-3 in the playoffs during his tenure and went to the AFC Championship Game after the 2019 season, but was let go last year after back-to-back losing seasons. He worked as a consultant with the Browns this year.

Vrabel’s success in Tennessee has made him a popular name on the coaching landscape for this offseason. The Jets got the first chance to speak with him and the coming days should bring word about other teams that want to bring him in for a chat.