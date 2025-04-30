 Skip navigation
Jaguars won’t exercise Devin Lloyd’s 2026 option

  
Published April 30, 2025 09:54 AM

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this month that the team had no plans to exercise their fifth-year option on linebacker Devin Lloyd’s contract, but that they were still talking about it.

Those conversations have Lloyd set for a contract year in 2025.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team will not exercise its option on Lloyd’s contract. The option would have guaranteed Lloyd $14.751 million for the 2026 season.

Lloyd was the 27th overall pick in 2022 and he has started 46 of the 48 regular season games that the Jaguars have played since his arrival. Lloyd made 16 of those starts last year and finished the 2024 season with 113 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.