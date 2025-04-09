Liam Coen on Devin Lloyd’s fifth-year option: No plans right now, we’re having conversations

The Jaguars are exercising their fifth-year option on defensive end Travon Walker’s contract for the 2026 season, but they may not be doing the same with their other first-round pick from 2022.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd was the 27th overall selection in that draft and head coach Liam Coen was asked if the team would be exercising its option on Lloyd’s contract during a Wednesday press conference. Picking up the option would give Lloyd a guaranteed salary of $14.751 million for 2026.

“No plans right now in terms of — we’re having those conversations, getting used to the player,” Coen said. “We just got to get used to him a little bit and get to know him a little bit. We’re excited about him. A guy that we see we can do some things with, like, we do feel excited about some of his versatility and experience. So, some of those conversations will be open and honest and communicated.”

Lloyd has started 46 of the 48 games he’s played over three seasons in Jacksonville. He had 113 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble last season.