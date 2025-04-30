One day later, the “full statement” from Bill Belichick has yet to be released

On Tuesday, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend posted on Instagram a lengthy email from Belichick to various recipients regarding the efforts to publicize his new book. She also said this: “Full statement to be released later today.”

“Today” came and went without a statement being released. It’s now fair to wonder what happened to the statement.

It’s possible that Belichick decided not to do it. It’s possible that someone else persuaded him not to do it. Or that someone else told him not to do it.

At some point, the folks at North Carolina need to put some tar on their heels and take a stand. It’s one thing for Belichick to claim he doesn’t care what others think. (Even if he absolutely does.) UNC has no such luxury. The objectively bad look of his book tour (punctuated by Jordon Hudson’s decision to regard a slo-pitch softball interview like a bare-knuckled brawl) eventually becomes a bad reflection on the university.

While North Carolina remains first and foremost a basketball school, it won’t be helpful to have a football program that is perceived by outsiders to be flailing. How can any reasonable person not come to that conclusion, given recent events?

For as strange as the CBS interview was, the decision to post the email was even stranger. It was apparently an effort by Hudson to explain why she treated Tony Dokoupil like Edward R. Murrow. Belichick, based on the email, was leery about the media asking tough questions and/or not asking him only the questions he wants to answer.

The email also opened the door for fresh questions. Why, for example, is Berj Najarian a recipient? He currently works for Boston College, a direct competitor of North Carolina in the ACC.

Also, Belichick refers to an article about the book, over which he seems to indicate he had approval. Which article is he referring to? There haven’t been many articles published about the book. While the email is dated the same day as the review from Ben Volin of the Boston Globe was posted, the context suggests that it’s an article that had yet to be published.

“We’ll see what the title of the article is,” Belichick writes, “which I noticed has been conveniently left out — do we have approval on that. I would approve this article if we can also approve the headline, which is actually more important than the article.”

This strongly implies that someone wrote an article about the book over which Belichick had the power to approve or disprove. That is not typical, to say the least.

Also, we (and presumably others) have been trying to figure out who each of the persons listed as recipients on the email. “Michael” is likely Belichick’s UNC football consigliere, Michael Lombardi. “Jofie” is likely Jofie Ferrari-Adler, an executive with the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster. The all-important first recipient of the email — “David” — remains unknown.

It’s also unknown whether there will be a statement or anything else about the CBS debacle. Or whether any publicity efforts for the book will continue.

Our guess is that the rest of the book tour will be canceled as quickly as Kramer’s was, after he sprayed coffee all over Kathie Lee’s dress.