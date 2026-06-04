Lions rookie WR Kendrick Law tore his ACL

Lions rookie wideout Kendrick Law will have to wait until 2027 to make his NFL debut.

Head coach Dan Campbell said at a Thursday press conference that Law tore his ACL during a practice this week. Law will miss the entire season as a result of the injury.

The Lions selected Law in the fifth round of this year’s draft. He had 53 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns at Kentucky last season. Law spent three seasons at Alabama before transferring within the SEC.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Cedrick Wilson, and Greg Dortch are the top remaining wideouts in Detroit.