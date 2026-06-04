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Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
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Christian Watson, Packers agree to four-year extension

  
Published June 4, 2026 11:46 AM

The Packers are paying one of their key offensive players.

Green Bay and receiver Christian Watson have agreed to a four-year contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The initial numbers indicate the deal is worth $110.5 million with a $31 million signing bonus.

Watson, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, was previously under contract through 2026 after agreeing to a one-year contract extension last September.

While Watson has been productive when he’s been on the field, he’s also struggled with injuries throughout his young career. He’s played 14, nine, 15, and 10 games, respectively, in his first four seasons.

In 2025, Watson caught 35 passes for 611 yards with six touchdowns in 10 contests. He also had three catches for 36 yards with a TD in Green Bay’s postseason loss to Chicago.