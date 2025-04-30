 Skip navigation
Falcons to exercise Drake London’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 30, 2025 10:44 AM

The Falcons have made a decision on receiver Drake London.

Atlanta will exercise London’s fifth-year option, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

London was the No. 8 overall pick of the 2022 draft out of USC. He was the lone remaining top-10 pick from that class whose team had not made it publicly known whether or not the fifth-year option was being picked up.

London is now set to receive a fully guaranteed $16.817 million in 2026.

The young wideout reached 1,000 yards for the first time in 2024, catching 100 passes for 1,271 yards with nine touchdowns.

In 50 career games, he’s recorded 241 receptions for 3,042 yards with 15 TDs.