Drake London awaits a decision on his fifth-year option

The deadline to pick up fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of the 2022 first-round draft picks is Thursday.

Only one top-10 pick from that draft class — Falcons receiver Drake London — has not had a decision made about his fifth-year option. Seven top-10 picks will have their fifth-year option exercised; Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. already has signed a long-term extension; and the Giants are declining the fifth-year option of offensive lineman Evan Neal.

London would receive a fully guaranteed $16.817 million for 2026 if the Falcons exercise the fifth-year option.

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot recently said the team hasn’t made a decision but spoke glowingly about the receiver.

“We’ll keep those discussions private, but you know how we feel about Drake,” Fontenot said, via Terrin Waack of the team website. “He’s a stud and stud on the field. He’s everything we’re about. Just like we’re just talking about being obsessed with the game. Obviously, he’s a good man off the field, but he blacks out when it’s time to play and when it’s time to compete, and he will do anything he can to rip your face off and win the game. That’s who he is, and that’s what we want. We don’t want just guys that are going to come in and be great, and off the field just kind of be OK. We want dudes when we lose, they’re angry and they’re not OK, and they don’t sleep well when we’re losing. That’s the kind of guy he is. We’ll take a lot like that heart that Drake has. If you could do heart transplants and do it to everybody, then we’ll be in good shape.”

London, the eighth overall pick in 2022, had a career year last season with 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.