NFL fines Falcons $250,000, Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for Shedeur Sanders prank call

A prank call has resulted in a very real punishment for the Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The NFL has announced that it has fined the team $250,000 and Ulbrich $100,000 “for failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft.”

Said the Falcons: “We appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired due to it. We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization. We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week’s matter.”

On one hand, the NFL had to do something about the Shedeur Sanders prank call. It was a very bad look for the league, the Falcons, and Ulbrich that he allowed an “open iPad” to be seen by his 21-year-old son, who took down Sanders’s phone number with the specific intent of making a prank call.

Also, and as recently mentioned, it underscores the importance of safeguarding confidential information. Especially since confidential information about injuries, game plans, etc. can become very valuable in the context of gambling.

On the other hand, the NFL distributed Sanders’s updated number far more broadly than needed. It went to the same recipients who get the daily transaction wire. All coaches (including assistants). Multiple personnel people.

This is the kind of stuff that should be distributed on a need-to-know basis only. Ulbrich did not need to know it.

Some thought the Falcons would get lenience because of Rich McKay’s role as chairman of the Competition Committee. And maybe they did. It’s impossible to know without knowing what the NFL would have done if another team had done it.

It’s safe to say that, if it happens again, the punishment will be worse. That said, the NFL can (and should) tighten its own procedures in order to keep it from happening again.