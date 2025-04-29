The Shedeur Sanders prank call shows how inside information can be misused

It came to light as an NFL version of The Jerky Boys. The facts that led to Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders receiving a prank call during the draft speaks to a much more serious potential problem.

As explained by the Falcons, 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich saw Sanders’s phone number on an “open iPad” issued to his father, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Jax Ulbrich wrote it down with the plan of pranking Sanders.

It only came to light because the prank happened, and it blew up. But for the reaction to the prank, no one ever would have known that Jax Ulbrich had misappropriated inside information.

And that’s the key. Inside information.

The Ulbrich situation is a reminder that: (1) inside information exists; (2) it can be easily obtained; (3) it can be used for gambling.

And would it shock anyone if a 21-year-old would be trying to finagle inside information that him and his buddies could use to get an edge on their betting apps?

From the moment the gambling gold rush started nearly seven years ago, it became obvious that the NFL isn’t nearly as concerned as it needs to be about how its inside information can be misused by those who hope to tilt the odds in their favor. The Sanders prank call proves conclusively that the means for getting it exists.

And the clock keeps ticking toward the inevitable scandal. Will the NFL button things up before it happens?