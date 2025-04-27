Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was behind the Shedeur Sanders prank call

The mystery has been solved.

Well, one of them at least.

The Falcons have announced that the prank call placed during the second night of the draft traces to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. In a statement, the Falcons said that Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son, Jax, “unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number” for Sanders. It was on an “open iPad” while Jax Ulbrich was visiting his parents’ home. (Microsoft might not be thrilled about Apple getting some product-placement publicity; the league gets millions per year to use and promote the Surface.)

He wrote the number down with the plan to use it for a prank call. Per the Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich was not aware of the situation until after the call happened.

“The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family,” the statement reads, adding that the team has reached out to apologize to Sanders directly. The team also facilitated an apology from Jax Ulbrich to Shedeur.

“We have also been in contact with the NFL and will continue to cooperate fully with any inquiries we may receive from the NFL league office,” the statement explains.

The Falcons are imposing no discipline on Jeff Ulbrich, and the statement does not apply to any other prank calls made to prospects during the draft. A prank call was made to new Colts tight end Tyler Warren. Another player was called after he was drafted and told he’d been traded.

Whether the NFL takes any action against the team or Jeff Ulbrich remains to be seen. The Falcons said they will be “thoroughly reviewing all protocols, and updating if necessary, to help prevent an incident like this from happening again.”