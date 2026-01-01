Marlon Humphrey would like to make Aaron Rodgers’ “last memory” a negative one

The main storyline of Sunday night’s game between the Ravens and Steelers is that the AFC North title is on the line, but it’s not the only one.

When Aaron Rodgers joined the Steelers in the offseason, he said he was pretty sure that the 2025 season would be his final one. Rodgers hasn’t been any more definitive than that, but the prospect is certainly on the minds of those on both sides of Sunday’s matchup.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said this week that he is “fully committed” to making sure Sunday night is not Rodgers’ final time on an NFL field while Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is trying to push things in the other direction.

“That first game we were like, ‘He done turned the clock back,’” Humphrey said, via the team’s website. “He hadn’t been that spot on, but he threw some great passes. He really etched himself into the rivalry well. We have to match that tempo. He’s going to come out there and give his guys great opportunities to get the ball and put it in places where it’s very hard to defend. It doesn’t matter who you’re guarding, who’s out there, you’ve got to be on your p’s and q’s. Great player, but we would definitely like to have his last memory be a negative one.”

Rodgers went 23-of-34 for 284 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 27-22 win in Baltimore in Week 14, so Humphrey and company will have to be a lot better than they were in that game to have a chance of sending Rodgers out on a loss.