Eagles to exercise Jordan Davis’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 30, 2025 09:42 AM

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis has started every game for the Eagles for the last two seasons and he’s set to remain a foundational piece of their defense for two more years.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that the Eagles will exercise their fifth-year option on Davis’s contract. Davis is now guaranteed a salary of $12.938 million for the 2026 season.

Davis played a rotational role as a rookie before stepping up to the first team in the last two seasons. He had 72 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the regular season.

Davis also had six tackles and two sacks on the way to the Eagles’ Super Bowl win this February.

The Eagles have already signed 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens to a long-term extension and Davis could follow suit, although there’s less time pressure to get something done with the option in place.