J.J. McCarthy: Justin Jefferson is so special, I can’t wait to work with him every day

While being a first-year starter isn’t easy, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy does get the benefit of playing with one of the league’s best receivers.

Justin Jefferson has been rewriting the record books in his first five seasons, even eclipsing 1,000 yards in 2023 despite missing seven games due to injury.

McCarthy explained to reporters on Tuesday that the way to establish good chemistry with Jefferson isn’t complicated.

“More reps, the better,” McCarthy said in his press conference. “On the field, off the field, as much time as I can to spend around him. But he’s such a phenomenal talent, and once in a generation type talent that it’s more just you gotta not adapt your game to him, but you gotta understand like it’s going to take reps and reps and reps to feel his routes in and out of the break.

“But he’s just so special, so I just can’t wait to get to work with him every single day.”

Last season, Jefferson caught 103 passes for 1,533 yards, tying his career high with 10 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, and finished No. 7 in offensive player of the year voting.