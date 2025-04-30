Skip navigation
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Eli Manning reportedly seeks NYG minority interest
April 30, 2025 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Eli Manning would need to be the front man for the group that puts a bid together, because he won’t have the finances to do it on his own.
Related Videos
05:43
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
02:17
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
14:47
Biggest questions remaining after NFL draft
07:30
Falcons are being ‘patient’ with Cousins’ contract
08:25
McCarthy ‘looking like an NFL QB’ after recovery
02:14
Florio: ‘Inexcusable’ how Cowboys do business
10:01
McCarthy knows he’s ‘ready to start’ in Minnesota
07:18
How Cowboys could still address WR need
08:21
How Ward will fit into Callahan’s offense
08:26
Ward’s leadership must shine through dysfunction
03:37
Titans are not naming Ward starter over Levis
03:47
Giants, Eagles among 2025 NFL Draft winners
06:02
Hunter to JAX, Campbell to NE top best draft fits
09:54
Sanders should not have turned down interviews
03:55
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
06:20
Who has the best 2025 NFL Draft class?
03:44
Egbuka, Burden III headline 2025 NFL Draft steals
05:43
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
07:06
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
06:31
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
06:25
Harris aims to build best stadium in the country
07:08
PFT Draft: Favorite NFL stadiums
17:26
Take Your Pick: 2025 NFL Draft edition
04:14
Gladstone is singing Hunter’s praises
11:16
Carr confirms shoulder injury at church event
09:34
What reported Kittle extension means for Purdy
03:17
Florio: NFL distributed Sanders’ number too wide
11:18
Beane pushes back against Bills’ draft criticism
01:19
Blue could earn opportunity in Cowboys’ backfield
17:55
Williams, Fannin Jr., Noel highlight Round 3 picks
Latest Clips
01:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
08:18
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
35
We are On Her Turf
01:37
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
10:25
Supercross 2025: Pittsburgh biggest moments
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
01:30
Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
03:01
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
01:54
HOU can succeed in Game 5 with GSW ‘on fumes’
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
06:04
Spurs ‘were pathetic’ in blowout loss to Liverpool
22:22
Liverpool throwing a ‘party for the ages’
