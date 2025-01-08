Bears to interview Cardinals OC Drew Petzing on Wendesday

Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is set for his first head-coaching interview.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Petzing will have an interview with the Bears on Wednesday evening. The Bears are also interviewing Mike Vrabel on Wednesday and they are set to speak to Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Thursday.

All of the interviews at this point of the process will take place remotely.

Petzing joined the Cardinals in 2023 and helped the team go from 24th in the league in scoring to 12th during the 2024 season. Petzing worked for the Browns and Vikings before making the move to join Jonathan Gannon’s staff in Arizona.