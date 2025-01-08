 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears to interview Cardinals OC Drew Petzing on Wendesday

  
Published January 8, 2025 10:29 AM

Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is set for his first head-coaching interview.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Petzing will have an interview with the Bears on Wednesday evening. The Bears are also interviewing Mike Vrabel on Wednesday and they are set to speak to Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Thursday.

All of the interviews at this point of the process will take place remotely.

Petzing joined the Cardinals in 2023 and helped the team go from 24th in the league in scoring to 12th during the 2024 season. Petzing worked for the Browns and Vikings before making the move to join Jonathan Gannon’s staff in Arizona.