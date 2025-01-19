 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

PFTPMJohnsonBears.jpg
Bears reportedly finalizing hire of Johnson as HC
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250120.jpg
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
nbc_pft_commandsvlions_250120.jpg
Inside Commanders ‘shocking’ upset win vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

PFTPMJohnsonBears.jpg
Bears reportedly finalizing hire of Johnson as HC
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250120.jpg
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
nbc_pft_commandsvlions_250120.jpg
Inside Commanders ‘shocking’ upset win vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders to have second G.M. interviews with Brandon Brown, Chad Alexander

  
Published January 19, 2025 01:20 PM

The Raiders will move their search for a new General Manager to a new stage on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the team will hold second interviews with Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown and Chargers assistant G.M. Chad Alexander on Monday. Both interviews will take place in person after both men met with the Raiders remotely the first time.

Brown is in his third season with the Giants and he spent five years with the Eagles before jumping to their divisional rival. Alexander just finished his first season with the Chargers and previously worked for the Jets and Ravens.

Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark had his first interview with the Raiders on Sunday.