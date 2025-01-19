Raiders to have second G.M. interviews with Brandon Brown, Chad Alexander

The Raiders will move their search for a new General Manager to a new stage on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the team will hold second interviews with Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown and Chargers assistant G.M. Chad Alexander on Monday. Both interviews will take place in person after both men met with the Raiders remotely the first time.

Brown is in his third season with the Giants and he spent five years with the Eagles before jumping to their divisional rival. Alexander just finished his first season with the Chargers and previously worked for the Jets and Ravens.

Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark had his first interview with the Raiders on Sunday.