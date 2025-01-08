Titans request interviews with former Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie, several others

The Titans’ list of General Manager candidates is continuing to take shape on Wednesday.

Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports that the team has requested an interview with Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie. McKenzie has been with Miami since 2019 and he spent the previous seven seasons as the General Manager of the Raiders. McKenzie was also the director of football operations for the Packers when Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker began working for the team.

Brinker is set to take on a heavy role on the personnel front after firing G.M. Ran Carthon on Tuesday.

In addition to McKenzie, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that the Titans would like to interview Browns assistant G.M./vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman and Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that an interview request for Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds has also been submitted.