Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh

The man who once gave Aaron Rodgers a jar of honey from the queen’s garden recently returned to England and got stung. And now he’s doing some indiscriminate stinging.

The 2-3 Jets have fired coach Robert Saleh, per multiple reports. Saleh, 45, had a record of 20-36 in three-plus seasons on the job.

It feels premature. It feels desperate. It feels dysfunctional.

Still, someone apparently had to be blamed for the embarrassment suffered in owner Woody Johnson’s home away from home. The former U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom (who, as we’ve heard, wants to do it again if Donald Trump is re-elected) saw his team fall behind the Vikings, 17-0, before rallying and nearly winning but ultimately losing the game.

But for the efforts of the defense — Saleh’s specialty — it would have been a blowout. The Jets held the Vikings to 17 offensive points. A week earlier, Denver scored only 10.

The offense is the problem. And while Saleh is the head coach, Woody basically turned the offense over to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Jets hired his coaching BFF in Nathaniel Hackett. They added multiple player BFFs, in Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. They’re currently exploring whether to add Rodgers’s ultimate BFF, receiver Davante Adams.

The offense is a shit show. Rodgers looks old. Older than 40. He missed a year but it seems more like he fell asleep under a tree for twenty.

But dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things. And leave it to one of the most dysfunctional ownership groups to blame the defensive head coach for the misguided decision to go all-in with Aaron Rodgers.

Actually, Jets fans should hope Trump wins. If it takes Woody out of the mix, they might have four more years to try to get things right. Before he comes back again, of course.