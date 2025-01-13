Titans to interview Jon-Eric Sullivan for G.M. on Monday

The Titans are set for the 10th interview of their General Manager search.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they will meet with Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan on Monday. They interviewed nine other candidates over the last three days.

Sullivan and Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker worked together in Green Bay before Brinker moved into his current position. That made Sullivan one of the first names linked to the Titans after they fired Ran Carthon.

Breer adds that the Sullivan interview is the final one the Titans have planned for the first round and that they will have some of the candidates in for second interviews as they move closer to a decision.

