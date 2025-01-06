Saints join Bears in requesting an interview with Giants assistant Mike Kafka

The Saints have requested permission to interview Giants assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their vacant coaching position, Josina Anderson reports.

The Bears also want to interview Kafka for their opening.

Kafka has served as the offensive coordinator for Brian Daboll since 2022 and added assistant head coach to his title this year. He also has coached the quarterbacks in Kansas City (2018-19) before a promotion to passing game coordinator (2020-21).

Kafka is from the Chicago area and attended Northwestern.

The Bears also have requested Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

The Saints have requested Glenn, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Weaver.