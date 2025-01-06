 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints join Bears in requesting an interview with Giants assistant Mike Kafka

  
Published January 6, 2025 06:19 PM

The Saints have requested permission to interview Giants assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their vacant coaching position, Josina Anderson reports.

The Bears also want to interview Kafka for their opening.

Kafka has served as the offensive coordinator for Brian Daboll since 2022 and added assistant head coach to his title this year. He also has coached the quarterbacks in Kansas City (2018-19) before a promotion to passing game coordinator (2020-21).

Kafka is from the Chicago area and attended Northwestern.

The Bears also have requested Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

The Saints have requested Glenn, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Weaver.