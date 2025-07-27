 Skip navigation
Kenny Pickett suffered hamstring injury on Saturday

  
Published July 27, 2025 04:15 PM

One of the competitors in Cleveland’s four-way quarterback competition is going to be sidelined for a bit.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury toward the end of Saturday’s practice. Cleveland is expected to re-evaluate the injury later in the coming week.

Schefter notes Pickett was coming off a strong couple of practices.

Multiple reporters on the Browns beat note that Pickett threw a touchdown while rolling to his right on the last play of Saturday’s practice. Pickett either suffered the injury then or had been fighting through it.

The Browns acquired Pickett via trade earlier this offseason from the Eagles. He’s competing to start with veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.