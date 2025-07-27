 Skip navigation
Jauan Jennings left practice with a calf injury

  
Published July 27, 2025 06:01 PM

The 49ers got Ricky Pearsall on the practice field for the first time in training camp on Sunday, but another wide receiver had to leave Sunday’s session with an injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his press conference that Jauan Jennings suffered a calf injury. Jennings also dealt with a calf injury during the offseason program and Shanahan said there was no word yet on the severity of the injury.

“I don’t know,” Shanahan said, via a transcript. “I’ll hear about it later today with anybody who goes out of practice, but that’s why I know he went out. That’s what he had in OTAs, so I’m sure it’s similar.”

Jennings reported to camp and has been practicing despite reports that he wanted to be traded if the team did not give him a new contract. Shanahan said at the start of camp that Jennings has not formally requested a trade.