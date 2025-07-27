49ers activate Ricky Pearsall

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall hit the practice field for the first time this summer.

The 49ers activated Pearsall from the physically unable to perform list in time to participate in Sunday’s practice. The session is the team’s fourth of the summer and they will put full pads on for the first time on Monday.

Pearsall missed time in the offseason program with a hamstring injury and head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the PUP placement was to ensure that the 2024 first-round pick didn’t try to do too much too soon in camp.

Pearsall had 31 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games during his rookie season. He missed the first six games of the year after being shot in the chest just before the start of the regular season.