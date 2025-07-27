 Skip navigation
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Rashawn Slater, Chargers reach agreement on four-year extension

  
Published July 27, 2025 02:15 PM

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater hasn’t been practicing at training camp because he had not signed a contract extension yet, but that will likely change when the Chargers are next on the field.

According to multiple reports, Slater and the Chargers have agreed to a four-year extension. It is worth $114 million with $92 million in guaranteed money.

The deal gives Slater the highest average annual salary of any offensive tackle in the league.

Slater is entering his fifth season. He was limited to three games in 2022 because of a ruptured biceps, but has otherwise been a fixture on the offensive line for the Chargers since entering the league. Sunday’s agreement sets up a longer run in that role for the 13th overall pick of the 2021 draft.