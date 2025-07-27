PFT Live returns for another season on Monday

We’re back. baby.

On Monday, the six-week hiatus is over. PFT Live returns.

Yeah, I did 28 episodes of #PFTPM during the “break.” But that was solo. Chris Simms returns for the full, two-hour adventure.

We’ll be in our usual habitats on Monday and Tuesday. For Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll be in Canton, in advance of NBC’s coverage of the Hall of Fame game.

PFT Live has been around, in one form or another, since January 2011. The two-hour, Simms-as-the-primary-co-host version enters its ninth season.

Our primary locations are Peacock (live and on-demand) and SiriusXM 85. Also, the show will be televised on SkySports Mix on Monday at 6:00 p.m. UK/Ireland time. (I’m not sue how long that will last. I am sure I’ll be asked that question many times in the coming days and weeks via email.)

Beyond the primary channels for consuming the show, every episode is available as a podcast, and select clips land on YouTube and/or as videos tied to PFT posts.

Thanks for reading the content here. Thanks for taking in the #PFTPM non-vacation vacation content. And thanks for checking us out as we return with PFT Live on Monday morning.