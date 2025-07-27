Inside the Rashawn Slater deal

On Sunday, the Chargers signed tackle Rashawn Slater to a four-year extension.

The details have quickly emerged for a deal that is able to be quickly summarized and digested.

Here’s the full contract, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $29 million.

2. 2025 roster bonus: $7 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $7 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2026 base salary: $11 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2027 base salary: $26 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026.

7. 2028 base salary: $23.290 million, $10 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027.

8. 2029 offseason roster bonus: $7 million.

9. 2029 base salary: $20.750 million.

The $28.5 million new-money APY makes Slater the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The practical guarantee is $82 million at signing, with $56 million fully guaranteed. Another $10 million for the fourth year vests after the second year.

The deal includes the largest year-one cash flow for an offensive lineman in NFL history, at $38 million, and the largest cash through March 31 of the following year, at $44.5 million.

It’s also the largest two-year ($56 million) and four-year ($105.29 million) cash-flow for an offensive lineman.

The only offensive lineman who received more cash through three years was 49ers tackle Trent Williams, who has a backloaded, non-guaranteed $33.06 million in his final year of 2026.

The 2029 roster bonus forces the Chargers to make an early decision in the final year of his contract.

Slater was entering his fifth-year option. The four-year extension gives him a crack at free agency in 2030, when he’ll be closing in on turning 31.