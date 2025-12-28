Lamar Jackson officially inactive vs. Packers

Tyler Huntley and Malik Willis officially will be the quarterbacks in tonight’s game.

Lamar Jackson is among the Ravens’ inactives after being doubtful to play against the Packers. Green Bay had already ruled out starting quarterback Jordan Love.

Jackson did not practice this week with a back contusion that knocked him out of the Week 16 game against the Patriots.

The Ravens’ other inactives are wide receiver Tylan Wallace, cornerback Keyon Martin, offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom and defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles.

Besides Love, who has a left shoulder injury and a concussion, the Packers’ other inactives are defensive lineman Collin Oliver, offensive lineman Zach Tom (back/knee), wide receiver Savion Williams (foot/illness), defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse and defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell.

Malik Willis, who was questionable with a right shoulder injury and an illness, will start for the Packers.

Safety Evan Williams (knee) returns after missing last week’s game with his injury.