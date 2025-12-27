 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers cut Texans lead to 17-10 at the end of the third quarter

  
Published December 27, 2025 06:53 PM

The Chargers spent most of the three quarters stumbling around the field, but the Texans couldn’t pull away and it is now a one-score game in Los Angeles.

Quarterback Justin Herbert found tight end Oronde Gadsden for a one-yard touchdown that cut Houston’s lead to 17-10 with 13 seconds left to play in the third quarter.

Herbert helped set up the score with a 28-yard scramble on a third down and picked up another first down when he stayed on his feet to deliver a pass to Quentin Johnston while being hit by Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. Herbert, who has been sacked five times, is now 15-of-22 for 160 yards on the afternoon.

The Texans raced out to a 14-0 lead after their first two possessions, but the last eight have produced just three more and they will need to find a way to get things back into gear if they’re going to ensure themselves of a playoff berth by the end of business in Week 17.